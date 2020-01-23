Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution; Here's Everything That You Need To Know About It

Online video streaming giant Netflix and Pokémon Co. International are set to join forces for the global release of the latest animated Pokémon movie. The movie is based on popular Pokémon franchise. The animated movie will be premiering on Netflix as Netflix original.

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution On Netflix; See First Trailer Here

The movie is titled Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution. It will release exclusively on Netflix excluding Japan and Korea. The movie will release on Pokémon Day, February 27, 2020.

Upcoming Pokemon Movie That Will Release In Japanese Language

However, this movie will not be related to Ryan Reynolds-starrer Detective Pikachu. The fans of Pokémon are very eager as the trailer was launched recently. The fans are excited about the film as the trailer showed their favourite characters like Team Rocket, Brock and Misty along with Ash and his loyal companions and Pokémons.

Michael Venom Page Throws Pokeball At Opponent After KO, Pokemon Fans Thrilled

The plot of the movie revolves around Mewtwo, a man-made Pokémon. It is a legendary Pokémon used as a tool for destruction. But as Mewtwo becomes aware of his uncertain origin, it begins to resent its human creators. Ash, Pikachu and their friends find themselves at the centre of all this when Mewtwo goes berserk. The story will trace Ash, Pikachu and his friends take on the all-powerful Mewtwo and its army of clones who are on a rampage seeking their revenge.

Pokemon: Sword And Shield Has Become One Of The Top Selling Games Ever In Its First Week

According to Netflix, the movie welcomes a new CGI style animation to Pokémon movies. The movie is inspired by one of the most popular stories in this long-running franchise. The movie looks like a remake or reimagining of Pokémon: The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Senior vice president of international business at Pokémon Co. International, Emily Arons has said that Netflix is the ideal platform to help them execute a global launch of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution on Pokémon day that is dedicated to celebrating the worldwide fan base of Pokémon. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution was a major hit when it hit the screens last year in Japan. It was one of the top-grossing films during its opening weekend there. The film is expected to imitate its success worldwide as it did in Japan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.