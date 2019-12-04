The Debate
The Debate
Michael Venom Page Throws Pokeball At Opponent After KO, Pokemon Fans Thrilled

other sports

Michael Venom Page destroys Evangelista Cyborg Santos with a vicious knee to the skull and celebrates the victory by throwing a Pokeball at the opponent.

Michael Venom Page

Three years ago in 2016 Bellator, Michael Venom Page had landed a flying knee on Evangelista Santos as he continued his rise in the sport of MMA. Perhaps, the knee was so ferocious that it actually fractured his opponent’s skull. The undefeated welterweight (11-0) had no clue at the moment the extent to which he had caused the injury to Santos' skull. But despite the vicious ending to the fight, it was his post-fight antic that caught the attention of the MMA community.

Michael Venom Page pulls a Pokemon Go on Evangelista Santos

With the popularity of Pokemon Go amongst kids at the time, Michael Venom Page seemed to be a big fan of Pokemon Go himself. Michael Venom Page decided to pull off an antic in a post-match celebration making it all the more memorable. Michael Venom Page jumped on the Pokemon frenzy and grabbed a Pokeball and rolled it at Santos while Evangelista Santos was still down on the canvas, cradling his face. Page was also sporting a Pokemon before catching his downed opponent. He can also be seen raising his arm in the air as he performs the classic Ash Ketchum, paying a quick salute in tribute to Pokemon Go. Check out the footage of MMA fighter Michael Venom Page delivering a memorable celebration went viral.

The knee was, in fact, one of the most vicious ones in MMA as veteran referee Big John McCarthy had himself claimed that it was one of the hardest knee shots that he ever witnessed in his career. Evangelista Santos came out a year later and spoke about the injuries and thankfully, had successfully recovered. 

