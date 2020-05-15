Abhay Deol Drops The Teaser Of 'What Are The Odds?'; Watch Here

Abhay Deol is all set for the release of What Are the Odds? It is produced by Deol and made in collaboration with the makers of Delhi Crime. This feature film is made under the banner of 'Abhay Deol Presents'. The teaser of What Are the Odds? is out. Read more:

Teaser of What are the odds? out

According to reports, Abhay Deol, who is also often dubbed as the ‘Thinking actor’ of Bollywood, is all set for the release of his upcoming film What Are the Odds? and the teaser of the same has been recently released. The actor has been consistently backing good, diverse content for films and is trying to give a platform to independent films and filmmakers through his production house.

What are the odds? also dubbed as The Odds, features Yashaswini Dayama, Monica Dogra, Priyanka Bose, Karanvir Malhotra, Manurishi and Sulbha Arya in the lead, along with Deol. In the film, Deol will be playing the role of a rock star. The film is directed by Megha Ramaswamy and will work as her debut movie.

Actor and producer Abhay Deol has released the trailer of the film on his official social media handle. Within two hours, his post has gone on to garner over 50 thousand likes from fans. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the release of the film on the OTT platforms. Here are the official social media posts.

