Abhay Deol's 'What Are The Odds' Trailer Promises Fans A Whimsical Romantic Adventure

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of What are the Odds starring Abhay Deol which is a coming of age comedy-drama that is set to release on May 20, 2020. The trailer promises fans a hilariously whimsical experience within a basic boy-meets-girl setting.

What Are the Odds trailer

The movie is set in Mumbai and stars Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra and Monica Dogra in the lead roles. The trailer wastes no time and dives right into showcasing the whimsical tone of the film, with people constantly dancing on the streets being a common connection throughout.

Some are also seen sporting odd outfits, like a ghillie suit, appearing to be unrelated to the storyline of What Are The Odds. Other than the amusing outfits and frequent dance sequences, the narrator of the trailer also promises fans that the events in the film will make them question the odds. At the very end of the trailer, even Yashaswini Dayama's character asks Karanvir Malhotra 'What Are the Odds' that someone like him would want to hang out with someone like her.

What Are the Odds cast and plot

While Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra play the main romantic leads, Abhay Deol also plays a prominent role in the film and features in several scenes in the trailer. Abhay Deol plays the role of a musician who breaks Yashaswini Dayama's heart and instead chooses to date Monica Dogra. The main plot of the film revolves around Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra's characters, who grow closer to each other after the events of a strange and faithful day.

The film is directed by Megha Ramaswamy and also features Manu Rishi in a prominent supporting role. In fact, it is Manu Rishi who shows up in the trailer wearing a full suit made of leaves. The trailer also has noticeably odd moments such as a bunch of kids dancing on the streets and inexplicable snowfall in Mumbai.

Fans react to What are the Odds trailer

Fans are already praising What are the Odds' trailer in Youtube's comment section. One fan said, "Red track pants, a LOT of symmetry, idiosyncratic characters, 60s sounding music. Folks, we just might have a Desi Wes Anderson flick right here." Many fans also felt like What are the Odds had a similar vibe to The End of the F***ing World, which is a popular British Netflix series.

[Image Credits: @Karanvirm on Instagram ]

