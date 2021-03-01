Aly Goni 'chills' With His Sister's Babies During His Kashmir Vacation | See Pictures

Aly Goni is having the perfect time of his life in Kashmir. On Monday, the Naagin actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him chilling outdoors with his sister Ilham Goni's babies. Aly Goni is currently on vacation in Kashmir with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. The couple flew to Kashmir soon after their appearances in a recently concluded reality TV show. Since then, the couple has been fondly called by fans as 'Jasly'. Take a look at the adorable Instagram post and what fans reacted to these mushy pictures here.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's romantic moments on Instagram

Since Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell in love on the sets of a popular reality show, the couple has been treating fans with adorable pictures. From promoting products together to posting mushy pictures of their time on a reality show and getting fans excited about their future together is all part of Aly Goni's photos on Instagram.

Recently, Jasmin Bhasin shared some interesting pictures on the occasion of Aly's 30th birthday on February 25. Along with the photo, she penned a heartfelt note calling Aly the reason behind her smile. She wrote, "Happy birthday my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on, since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love." Take a look at their picture here.

Aly Goni also took to Instagram on February 26 and shared a video wherein Jasmin appears to get ready while fixing her mascara. In another post, Aly Goni and Jasmin are playfully teasing each other where the latter gives him a cheeky slap, while the former is all smiles. Jasmin donned a bright green ensemble embellished with some intricate design while Aly Goni is seen in a gorgeous maroon suit with a black shirt. Check out the pictures of the duo here.



