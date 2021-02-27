Weekly Roundup: From Turning 30 To Spending Time With Jasmin, Aly Goni's Week In A Glimpse

From celebrating his own birthday to spending quality time with lady love Jasmin Bhasin, actor Aly Goni seemed to have quite a relaxed yet happening week as he went on to reunite with family and close friends post returning from a recently concluded reality TV show. His social media feed gave an intimate into the life of the star. Hence, here is a roundup of all the things that Aly Goni did this week

Aly Goni shares an adorable video of Jasmin Bhasin

On February 24, Aly Goni took to his Instagram story to share an adorable video of Jasmin Bhasin and his niece. In the clip, Jasmin carries the crying baby in her lap and tries to embrace the little munchkin as Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona plays in the background. Aly shared the video with red heart emoticons. Check it out below:

Aly Goni’s birthday celebration

On the occasion of Aly Goni’s birthday, he posted a blissful video of him celebrating his 30th birthday with his close friends and family. In the video, Aly appeared cutting his birthday cake which was decked with roses. However, after just a few hours, the actor deleted the post and the reason for doing it yet remains unknown.

Aly Goni captures Jasmin while getting ready

In his latest Instagram post, shared on Friday, February 26, Aly Goni shared yet another adorable video with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. In the clip, Jasmin appears to be getting ready as she fixes her mascara. Meanwhile, Aly is shooting the video as they spend some quality time with each other. Fans of the actor went gaga as soon as the video surfaced online

Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin’s funny banter

This week the Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan star took his social media PDA with Jasmin Bhasin to a whole new level. In a picture shared by him, Jasmin can be seen playfully hitting Aly as the camera captures their candid moment. Aly coupled the photograph stating that Jasmine has made him learn everything with her slap technique.

Sachai yeh hai ki ..Yeh sab isne mujhe maar maar ke sudhara hai

