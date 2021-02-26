Aly Goni All Hearts As Jasmin Dresses Up, Fans Call Them 'couple Goals'

Actor Aly Goni, who was a part of a popular reality show, took to Instagram to share a video with Jasmin Bhasin. In the video, Jasmin can be seen getting ready by putting up mascara whereas Aly is shooting a video of her. Both Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin seemed to be having a lovely time together.

Aly Goni all hearts as Jasmin dresses up

Fans loved this cute video of Aly and showered their love on his post. Within a few hours, the video has garnered around 3 million views and over 13,000 comments. Many fans commented that they are couple goals while several others fell in love with their chemistry. Some other fans also said that their jodi remains happy forever. Check out some of the reactions below:

Aly Goni's social media presence

Aly Goni is quite popular on social media and keeps his fans updated and informed about his daily life. He shares a lot of photos of himself with his love Jasmin Bhasin. He recently shared a photo in which he is smiling while Jasmin is trying to fake-slap him. He wrote in the caption in a fun manner that Jasmin Bhasin has changed him by beating. Fans showered their love on the post and it garnered over 5 million likes on Instagram. Several fans loved the gesture while many others called them the best couple. Take a look at the post below:

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni was recently seen in the series Jeet Ki Zid. The show marked Aly Goni’s first project into the digital world. He essayed the role of an Army cadet. It stars Amid Sadh, Amrita Puri, Sushant Singh, and more. The series received a positive response from critics as well as the audience. The actor is also known for his work in television shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Nach Baliye 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more. He was also a part of a popular comedy reality show called Khatra Khatra Khatra. He was first noticed when he participated in the reality show of MTV called Spitsvilla 5.

Image Credits: @alygoni Instagram

