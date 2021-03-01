Asim Riaz-Himanshi Unfollow Each Other, Delete Pics; Are They Going 'Kalla Sohna Hai' Way?

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana had been dating each other for more than a year and were one of the most popular celebrity couples on social media. However, the couple have unfollowed each other on social media, which has come as a bad news for their fans. The rumours of their possible split have been growing ever since this news emerged which has left many netizens reacting about it on social media. Following are some of the reactions sent by their fans, along with more details about their relationship.

The couple were known to be quite open about their relationship on social media, often posting pictures with each other, which used to be enjoyed by their fans to the hilt. However, both the celebrities have deleted their couple posts on Instagram which has given way to the rumours of their possible split. In addition, they have unfollowed each other as well, which has their fans concerned about whether the two are still together or not. Their reactions have been doing rounds on social media, through which they have expressed their sadness while sharing pictures which show that the two aren’t following each other anymore.

Breaking news

Asim n himanshi uf each other on instagram..

RT if you are happy.💔



— Manoj.😘 AsimKaChhotaBhai 🦁 (@Manoj_Asim) February 28, 2021

Not happy 😫💔 — GuRuu🦁786 (@GuRuu786) March 1, 2021

Not happy 😫💔 — GuRuu🦁786 (@GuRuu786) March 1, 2021

I'm Happy & said at the same time..



Asim & Himanshi both are mature they know what they are doing ..



Long distance never works, this was just an attachment & not love



It is better to end it before it runied ur entire life. Good Decision



OUR INSPIRATION RUBINA — Brown Boi 🤍 (@IBrownboi) February 28, 2021

While many of them have shown their dismay towards the news, some of them wrote that both of them are mature enough to take their own decisions. They also showed concerns for both of them, hoping that they are doing well at the moment. While the reactions of their fans continue to come in, there has been no word yet on this from both Asim and Himanshi. The two had first started dating while they were participating in a popular reality television show.

Breaking news ..!



Asim n himanshi unfollowed each plus deleting each other’s pictures on insta ...!



BE LIKE ASIM RIAZ — Manoj.😘 AsimKaChhotaBhai 🦁 (@Manoj_Asim) February 28, 2021

Both Asim and Himanshi are considered to be major names in the world of modelling. Himanshi Khurana has worked in a few Punjabi films and a number of music videos. Some of these films include Sadda Haq and Leather Life. On the other hand, Asim Riaz has grown immensely popular on social media, having appeared in many TV commercials in the past.

