Aly Goni Shares Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin; Says 'Afwa Bhasin... I Miss You'

Television actor Aly Goni recently took to his social media handle to shower love on his rumoured girlfriend actor Jasmin Bhasin. While posting a candid picture featuring him and Jasmin, Aly Goni wrote that he is missing her. In the caption of the post, Aly Goni also called her 'Afwa Bhasin'.

READ | Aly Goni Wishes Ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic On Pregnancy, Wedding With Hardik Pandya

On June 4, Aly Goni added a photo in which he was seen posing while laughing out load as he looked at Jasmin Bhasin. Meanwhile, the Naagin 4 actor is seen resting her hand on his shoulder. Instagramming his post, Aly Goni wrote a caption that read, 'Aage kya hoga yeh ladki bata sakti hai hahahha afwa bhasin' along with a laughing emoticon. He further added, 'I missssss you' with a flying kiss emoticon. The actor also tagged Jasmin Bhasin in his caption and the post has garnered more than 80k likes within a day and still counting. Many of their fans praised the duo and called them 'cute couple'.

Take a look below:

READ | Natasa Stankovic's Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Reacts To Her Engagement With Hardik Pandya

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin met on the sets of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The audience loved their chemistry and fun banter on social media. However, Jasmin Bhasin was later seen supporting Aly Goni when he participated in a couple-dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. Though Aly and Jasmin have often denied dating each other, their fans have always liked them together on screen.

READ | 'Naagin 4' Star Jasmin Bhasin Shares Her Fitness Routine Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Apart from this, Jasmin's pre-birthday gift for Aly also added fuel to the fire of their dating speculations. In February this year, Aly celebrated his 29th birthday and, to make it more special even before the birthday, Jasmin gave him an adorable little British Shorthair cat. While sharing that post, Aly revealed that he was looking to get the British cat but was unable to take his eyes off the little meow because it is rare to get that breed in India.

READ | Hardik Pandya Announces 'wife' Natasa Stankovic's Pregnancy, Shares Pic With Baby Bump

Meanwhile, the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor has also shared many of their pictures. In one such photo, Jasmin called Aly 'the most precious' thing in her life. For his birthday post, Jasmin poured her love and affection for Aly in an adorable caption. She wrote two lines of Bollywood song Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.