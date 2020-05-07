'Naagin 4' Star Jasmin Bhasin Shares Her Fitness Routine Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

During the Coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities are opening up about how they are passing their day at home. While some are learning a new language, the others are indulging in reading, cooking and much more. But most of all, celebrities are trying to keep their body moving by working out at home, munching on something healthy and trying new ways to stay fit. And among the many celebrities, Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin has also found a way out to stay fit.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Jasmin Bhasin revealed that she is not someone who can workout at home every day as she does not seem to enjoy it. The actor also went on to praise the people who work out at home. To keep herself fit and healthy, Jasmin is making sure that she eats healthy and does not indulge in eating junk.

Jasmin Bhasin further spoke about how gyms are shut and she also cannot workout at home. She further revealed that she goes out for walks around her building and also follows intermittent fasting to stay fit. Given the lockdown, the actor further added on saying how she is taking things slow and easy. She also went on to say that she believes it is better to stay healthy the way one wants to and the way it makes one happy. Jasmin also said that she two dogs and also loves to play with them and during her free time she indulges in some reading activities.

On the work front

Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in the hit television show Naagin 4 alongside Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. Things didn't work out for the actor in terms of the long run, as it wasn't evident what the future looks like. The actor soon decided to step back and did not wait to see how things go forward with her character. Soon after her exit, Rashami Desai was roped in for the program, but due to coronavirus a lockdown was then enforced, and everything came to a halt.

The actor has also currently been quite active on social media and she keeps updating fans about her time during the lockdown. As seen in her posts, the actor has also been indulging in some cooking and has also been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from all her previous trips. She also goes on to express how she misses travelling and fans love seeing her posts on social media as they go on to comment on all things nice.

