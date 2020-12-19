Aly Goni Shares Underwater Selfie, Captions It With An Interesting Quote On Life

Aly Goni has amassed a huge fan following because of his performances in television serials. He is also quite active on social media as he lets his fans know of his whereabouts frequently. Recently, he took to Instagram to share an underwater selfie. He also added a quote on the adventures of life. Read ahead to know what he said.

Also read | Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Pose For A Honeymoon Selfie In Kashmir

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Pooja Banerjee Sets Our Screens Aglow With Her New Picture

Aly Goni’s underwater selfie

Actor Aly Goni recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous underwater selfie. In the picture, he is seen wearing a pair of black shades and is all smiles for the camera. He added a very interesting caption to the picture. He wrote, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all ðŸŒŠ”.

Aly’s post garnered over 144K likes and is still counting. His fans have absolutely loved the photo and are heavily commenting on it as well. Many have used the heart-eyed and red heart emojis to express their admiration for the photo. One user has commented saying ‘perfect’. See their reactions here:

Aly Goni's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's life. Aly Goni's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He shares his handsome pictures from his photoshoots as well on Instagram.

Aly Goni’s TV shows are widely loved by his fans and followers. He has starred in some of the most popular TV shows. He made his debut as a contestant on the fifth season of MTV Splitsvilla. He later went on to star in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein he played the character of Romesh Bhalla, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan wherein he played the character of Raaj Kapoor, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum wherein he played the character of Kabir Raichand and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant where he played the character of Viraat Batra. He also made special appearances in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He also starred in the popular supernatural thriller shows Naagin 3. He played the character of a shape-shifting vulture in the show. He has also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. He appeared a contestant on Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 as well. Aly Goni has also featured in a music video. The song is titled as Tera Jism and has over 99 million views on YouTube. It is sung by Altaaf Sayyed.

Also read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For December 18: Kabir Tries To Sabotage Riddhima

Also read | Ankita Lokhande Shares Pictures Of Her Midnight Birthday Celebrations With Friends

Image courtesy- @alygoni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.