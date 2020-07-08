'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' New Promo: Will Sneha Unite Anurag & Prerna Again? Watch

The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay unveiled a new promo, featuring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes on Tuesday night. By the looks of it, the makers of KZK are set to bring in a new twist in the tale. The new promo sees a little girl (supposedly Sneha), who bumps into Anurag and Prerna. The little girl recollects her mother's fond memories and feels happy and content the very moment she meets Prerna.

Soon after that, she meets Anurag and feels the same comfort with him. What steals the show is when Anurag and Prerna share pain-filled eye contact and reminisce their sweet yet bitter relationship in the past. The promo also has glimpses of AnuPre's lovey-dovey moments while they were married. However, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay new promo now hints that the duo will soon reunite again because of the little girl who crossed their path.

Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay new promo here:

Meanwhile, it is now confirmed that actor Karan Patel will be stepping into the show as Mr Bajaj. Karan Patel shared his first look poster on July 7 and wrote, "Zindagi mein chahe kitni bhi kasautiyaan aaye, meri aur aapki mohobbatein kabhi kam nahi hongi ... #NayaSafar #NayaNaam" (sic). Not only fans but his fellow friends in the industry like Anita Hassanandani, Karanvir Bohra among others wished him luck for his new venture.

Another picture of Karan Patel has surfaced on the internet. As seen in the epic, the actor looks classy in a maroon coloured suit, presumably from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fans have shared their excitement on social media by reposting the promo and Mr Bajaj's new look post in huge numbers.

Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay received massive love from the audience. When the show was put to a halt due to the pandemic, Prerna's role was fierce and was on a hands-on mission to destroy Anurag's life and business as she thought he killed her child. However, now the new episodes, with a fresh new story, will air from July 13, 2020.

