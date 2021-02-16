Ekta Kapoor Is 'so Twisted' As She Asks Fans What She's Thinking; Krystle, Hansal Respond

Ekta Kapoor keeps all her fans and followers on social media engaged by interacting with them and dropping in quirky questions for them. The TV Czarina recently uploaded another photo of herself and added yet another question under the post for all her fans. Many of her fans, including some of the actors from her shows, took to Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram and responded to her question in the comment section.

Ekta Kapoor is 'so twisted'

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning selfie of herself in which she can be seen pouting while sitting on a chair. In the caption, she added how her neck and her head were twisted and further asked all the fans whether they could guess what she was thinking about. She then added an emoji depicting a thinking face along with a heart symbol. Ekta Kapoor also added a star-eyed emoji next to it illustrating her bliss. Though later, Ekta Kapoor deleted this post in a short while, many of her fans and friends managed to see and respond to her question as well as send compliment for her classy look in the selfie.

The moment Ekta Kapoor posted this photo on Instagram, all her fans were thrilled to see her charming look and complimented her on how ‘lovely’ she looked. Many of them added how they love her and addressed her as a ‘cutie pie’. Some of the fans even guessed as to how she was thinking about making some more TV shows while the others stated how they have been loving her series.

The fans were also excited to see how actor Krystle D’Souza responded to Ekta Kapoor’s post and how they further interacted in the comments section. Krystle D’Souza took to her Instagram post and stated that she could read her mind and added laughing emojis next to it. Further, Ekta Kapoor then reacted how she was wrong and she did not know what she was thinking. Even popular director Hansal Mehta responded to her post and asked ‘melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?’ to which Ekta Kapoor reacted as to how he was very close to what she was thinking. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram and see how her comment section was filled with fun and interesting compliments:

Image Source- Krystle D'souza and Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

