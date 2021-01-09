Aly Goni's Early Life, Career And Other Details You Need To Know

Aly Goni is pretty much in the spotlight these days for his relationship with Jasmine Bhasin. The actor has earlier been a part of several reality shows and gained popularity after his role of Romi Bhalla in the show, Yeh Hain Mohabattein. Read on to know more about the actor's life and career.

Aly Goni's life and career

Early Life

The actor was born to parents Amjad Goni and Ruby Goni on February 25, 1991, in Bhaderweh, Kashmir. He has three siblings, an elder brother Arslan Goni and two sisters Ilham and Saltanat Goni. Aly has earlier dated Serbian model Natasa Stankovic and is now in a relationship with Naagin actor Jasmin Bhasin.

Career

Aly Goni first appeared on TV with the reality show MTV Splitsvilla season 5 in 2012, as a contestant. He was then seen as a guest for the following season 6 of the show. Then in 2013, he made his acting debut in the show Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Romi Bhalla alongside actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel. He walked away from the show in 2018.

In 2014, Aly Goni participated in Sony TV's Box Cricket League as a part of the team Jaipur Ke Joshiley; and also appeared in the show throughout the second season till the fourth one. In 2015, he played the lead character of in Ekta Kapoor serial Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, opposite Asha Negi till the show ended in January 2016. He was seen playing Kabir Raichand and later Virat in the shows Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, respectively.

Recently in 2019, the actor was seen as a participant in the ninth season of Colors TV's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and then in the shows, Kitchen Champion & Khatra Khatra Khatra. In July 2019, Goni was seen participating in the show Nach Baliye along with ex-girlfriend Natasa, wherein the two were seen going into the finals. Last year, in 2020 the actor participated in the 10 episodes long show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India as a contestant and emerged as the finalist there too.

