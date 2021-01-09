Roadies Revolution Latest Updates: Semi-finale Task Top Finalists And Winners; Know Here

MTV Roadies Revolution has created a major buzz with its recent promo as there would be two wild card entries in the show. In the last episode, Hamid became the first finalist of MTV Roadies Revolution and now two more finalists would be selected with an interesting task ahead. There would be six contestants who would be competing against each other.

Roadies Revolution January 9 update

The recent promo shows that Arushi Chawla and Aman came back as wild card entries and now they would be competing against Roadies Revolution semi-finalists - Abhimanyu, Akash, Michael, Poonam and Jayant to earn a position in the finale. According to the News Crunch’s report, this semi finale task would be a two-member battle. Reportedly, the contestants who face each other in the upcoming task are Arushi-Poonam, Hamid will face Michael, Abhimanyu will face Jayant and Vipin will face Akash and from these contestants, the second list of finalists of the show will be announced.

According to News Crunch, Abhimanyu wins against Jayant and the latter manages to be in the finals. Akash takes down Vipin and wins the semi-finale task. Akash and Abhimanyu compete against each other. Akash wins the task and becomes the second finalist. According to the reports, Arushi Chawla and Jayant Yadav will become the other finalists of MTV Roadies Revolution. The report suggests that the stars that the leaders have earned so far will play a major role in the task. Prince has the highest number of stars while Neha is on the bottom with one star.

Abhimanyu Singh – Team Neha

Poonam Shah – Team Neha

Vipin Kumar – Team Varun

Jayant Yadav – Team Varun

Akash Verma – Team Prince

Micheal Ajay – Team Nikhil

Hamid Barkji – Team Nikhil

Roadies Revolution latest updates

In the last episode of Roadies Revolution, Michael, Jayant and Hamid competed against each other in the semi-finale task. Hamid was supported by Prince while Nikhil and Varun supported Michael and Jayant. Hamid won the task and became the first finalist. In the first vote out, Shreya was voted out by the contestants. Abhimanyu was also voted out however Zabi opted to go instead of Abhimanyu as he wanted him to be a part of the game. Zabi was praised by the gang leaders for his gesture.

