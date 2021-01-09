Rochelle Rao Shares Her Future Plans, Says '2021 Is Going To Be All About Creating My Own'

Indian model and actor Rochelle Rao is all set to make 2021 a very productive and creative year for herself. With all the spare time on her hand throughout the lockdown in 2020, Rochelle used the time at hand to work on creating new content, ideating unique stories, concepts and a lot more which she would love to show to the world in the new year. Read further to know more about her 2021 plans.

Rochelle Rao's 2021 plan

With the digital space booming at the moment, not only is a content free-flowing for people to watch, but the medium has also provided a lot of opportunities for content creators to experiment. They can experiment with the kind of content they want to create, and that is exactly what the actress is aiming at. While addressing her plans for the year, she spoke about how 2020 gave her enough time to develop ideas and that she is looking forward to creating her own content.

Speaking about her plans in 2021, Rochelle shared, "2021 is going to be all about creating my own content. I have a lot of stories and ideas written down, which in the past I was either too busy or apprehensive to try out. The good thing about 2020 is that it gave me time to develop these ideas even further and narrow down on the type of content I want to create. The digital medium has also been on a high with some amazing variation in content, ranging from web series, short films, web films, Instagram series and so much more for people to choose from, that for us content creators this space has become a boon with freedom of creativity to showcase our originality through our work. So I think 2021 is definitely going to be a year creatively satisfying year, freedom to be myself, be true to my identity, and creating some out of the box content which people will hopefully like to watch."

Rochelle Rao's career

Rochelle Rao was crowned Miss India International in 2012 and later on, was featured in Kingfisher calendar. She also hosted the sixth season of Indian Premier League. She was a part of several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and Bigg Boss 9. Apart from this, she was also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. She is married to Diya Aur Bati Hum fame Keith Sequeira.

