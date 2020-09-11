Aly Gony-Karan Patel's Instagram Banter Hints At 'Bigg Boss 14'? Read Here

One of the most popular Indian reality shows of all time, Bigg Boss is all set to release its 14th season on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 had become a massive hit, so much so that the show was even extended for a few days. Salman Khan will be hosting the 14th season on Bigg Boss again. If reports are to be believed, then Bigg Boss 14 will be aired from October 3. Aly Goni recently shared a picture on his official Instagram account. He had a small conversation with Karan Patel in the comment section. The banter gives out a clue that Aly Goni could be one of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Take a look:

Aly Goni's Instagram Banter

Television actor Aly Goni, popularly known as Raj from Star Plus's Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, recently shared an Instagram post with a few actors. The picture included Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, and Charu Mehra and they seemed to have stepped out of their houses to meet each other for an outing. Popular television actor Karan Patel happens to be a good friend on Aly's. Karan Patel, Aly Goni and Jasmine had previously starred together in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He commented on the picture asking where were they all headed. To which Aly Goni replied, "bas agle maheene se sirf aapke pass honga", which translates to, 'from next month he'll be right next to Karan Patel'. The small banter of the two actors made the fans speculate that Aly Goni and Karan Patel might be the next Bigg Boss 14 contestants and will be going to the Bigg Boss 14 house together. Take a look at the conversation:

Source: Aly Goni's Instagram

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, it will only feature celebrities this year and no commoners. Some of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are speculated to be Pavitra Punia, known for Spitsvilla 3 and many TV shows including Naagin. It will also feature Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, and Naina Singh as the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Although official confirmation of the contestants is yet to come, there are some more celebs who are rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. These include Shagun Pandey, Tina Datta, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mukherjee, and Adhyayan Suman.

