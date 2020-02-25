The Debate
The Debate
Amazon Faces Backlash For Made-up Holocaust Scenes In New Prime Show 'Hunters'

Television News

The Amazon series 'Hunters', recently been criticized for inventing aspects of the Holocaust. Some social media users this is 'dangerous' and 'disrespectful'

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amazon's new show 'Hunters' criticized for embellishing the Holocaust

The Amazon series Hunters, which follows Hollywood icon, Al Pacino, as he leads a team of Nazi hunters in 1970s America has recently been criticized for inventing aspects of the Holocaust. The most problematic scene that has invoked the ire of social media users and Jewish people features prisoners at Auschwitz being forced to murder each other while being used in a game of human chess.

Criticised for embellishing the Holocaust

According to reports, the Holocaust is now in the transition period, moving from living history to history as survivors of the holocaust are dying out and Holocaust denial is on the rise. In such a charged atmosphere social media users and Auschwitz survivors believe that there is no need for embellishment or exaggeration where the camps are concerned, the barbarism that went on speaks for itself. 

Unlike Quentin Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds which presents an alternate history where Hitler is gunned down in a movie theatre, this particular scene from the Hunters had many people on social media questing whether it actually happened or not. When in reality is that no such thing ever happened in the camps according to reports and that is why the scene has caused controversy.

Almost 1.1 million people were murdered at the Nazi death camp, Auschwitz, and the camp has been recognised as a powerful symbol depicting the cruelty of the Nazis. One of the prominent critics of the scene, Auschwitz memorial is a charity that maintains the former camp as a historical site. Take a look at what they had to say.

Social media has been somewhat divided, while there are some that agree with Auschwitz Memorial and its criticism, there are others that have defended the scene.

Published:
