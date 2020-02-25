Amazon Faces Backlash For Made-up Holocaust Scenes In New Prime Show 'Hunters'

The Amazon series Hunters, which follows Hollywood icon, Al Pacino, as he leads a team of Nazi hunters in 1970s America has recently been criticized for inventing aspects of the Holocaust. The most problematic scene that has invoked the ire of social media users and Jewish people features prisoners at Auschwitz being forced to murder each other while being used in a game of human chess.

Criticised for embellishing the Holocaust

According to reports, the Holocaust is now in the transition period, moving from living history to history as survivors of the holocaust are dying out and Holocaust denial is on the rise. In such a charged atmosphere social media users and Auschwitz survivors believe that there is no need for embellishment or exaggeration where the camps are concerned, the barbarism that went on speaks for itself.

Unlike Quentin Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds which presents an alternate history where Hitler is gunned down in a movie theatre, this particular scene from the Hunters had many people on social media questing whether it actually happened or not. When in reality is that no such thing ever happened in the camps according to reports and that is why the scene has caused controversy.

Almost 1.1 million people were murdered at the Nazi death camp, Auschwitz, and the camp has been recognised as a powerful symbol depicting the cruelty of the Nazis. One of the prominent critics of the scene, Auschwitz memorial is a charity that maintains the former camp as a historical site. Take a look at what they had to say.

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020



Social media has been somewhat divided, while there are some that agree with Auschwitz Memorial and its criticism, there are others that have defended the scene.

Thank you for this. I had seen previews and hadn’t decided whether it was worth watching. You helped me decide against it. We don’t need a fiction romanticizing this horrific event; especially if we don’t want history repeated. — EA Lemap (@ea_lemap) February 23, 2020

I've had the same feeling. Why inventing more horror when so much has been already made? It may give credit to Holocaust deniers claiming that reality was as fictional as this stupid Chess game. — stephane Giusti (@StephaneGiusti) February 23, 2020

Thank you for being the voice for the survivors & the millions of victims that were murdered & calling out the inconsistencies in things related to the holocaust. Facts are important & fabricating facts is dangerous like you said. — 🦄Tori Ingram(Titanium Asexual Unicorn)🦄 (@titaniumtori) February 23, 2020

I understand where you are coming from on this. However, if they showed what really happened it would be banned from TV as you couldn't show the real atrocities that were committed by these animals. — Stuart McLauchlan RN 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@StuartNurse62) February 23, 2020

Ain't that a funny thing. Whether you agree with series or not I'll ask you this when you last discussed Holocaust? From many recent posts this one gathered most attention so even if you hate it, it got your attention and many will now more about the Holocaust. — Carnal Shadow (@carnalshadow) February 24, 2020

Altering history for the sake of a story in the name of entertainment is the worst kind of propaganda as it dishonors the names and memories who suffered and died at the hand of pure evil in that horrific plaxe.! — Nicholas Craig (@Nichola53450927) February 23, 2020

With all due respect but this series is a fiction, never says it’s based on real events. You can even tell from mood it’s something what Tarantino would have created. — damianlubanski (@damianlubanski) February 23, 2020

