American Idol Reveals Judge Lineup For Season 4, Announce Return Of The Whole Gang

Singing reality show American Idol is all set to make its come back with its 4th season next year. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers have decided to make the auditions virtual and all one has to do is sign up online. The official handle of the show took to its social media on August 19 to announce the judges' squad for the 4th season.

American Idol reveals judges for season 4

The American Idol official handle announced on Wednesday that the whole gang is returning for the fourth season. Along with the show, the ABC network also confirmed that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will once take their seats as the judges for the show. They also confirmed that Ryan Seacrest will be returning to host the new season.

Season 4 squad? IT'S A YES!!!! 💙🌟🤡🤠 Idol is thrilled to welcome back host @RyanSeacrest and judges @LionelRichie, @katyperry & @LukeBryanOnline as we search for the next superstar!



🎤https://t.co/fO1Nc6X8K0🎤 pic.twitter.com/ryqcgYmP2M — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 19, 2020

ABC president Karey Burke said in a statement that American Idol has always been bringing people together and entertaining and inspiring them. She added that she was proud of how the show has continued to deliver joy and laughter in people's homes at a time when they needed it the most. She further said that the channel feels confident that Katy, Luke, and Lionel will start the new season on a high note.

In the same statement, Showrunner and Producer Trish Kinane added that the three judges are 'fun', 'astute', and know how to spot talent. She further said that their chemistry combined with Ryan Seacrest is undeniable. Kinane said that the makers are delighted that the team is reuniting for the next season and to find the next superstar.

The auditions for American Idol season 4 already started from August 10 and have moved to a virtual space this year. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the makers had to switch things up earlier and move things to a virtual space during the live stages of the competition during the third season. The producers have been searching talent across the 50 states of the USA with the 'Idol Across America' step. The performers will be able to audition online from any of the states and will receive live feedback from the judges.

