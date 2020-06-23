'American Idol 2019' Winner Laine Hardy Tests Positive For COVID-19

Laine Hardy, who is the winner of American Idol 2019, recently took to her social media handle and said that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The artist also said that his symptoms are ''mild'' and that he is under home quarantine. Read more:

Laine Hardy tests positive for COVID-19

American Idol 2019 star Laine Hardy took to his official social media handle on June 22, 2020, and posted news for his fans and followers. In his Facebook post, the singer stated that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. He also stated that he is in-home quarantine and that his symptoms are ''mild''. Hardy, in his post, wrote, “This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer. My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!” Here is the post by the American Idol 2019 winner:

According to reports, Hardy has recently completed a virtual tour, which has garnered over two million views. The singer will be next seen live on Thursday evening. On June 17, 2020, he took to his official social media handle and wrote, “Y'all have shown #GroundIGrewUpOn & #LetThereBeCountry a ton of support, so I decided to release the acoustic versions next Friday (6/26) and bring back the #vTour with shows on 6/25 and 7/9.”

Y'all have shown #GroundIGrewUpOn & #LetThereBeCountry a ton of support, so I decided to release the acoustic versions next Friday (6/26) and bring back the #vTour with shows on 6/25 and 7/9 ðŸŽŸï¸ You can get your tickets now. https://t.co/3SNPOd5x9M pic.twitter.com/HPxcGxGwhp — Laine Hardy (@TheLaineHardy) June 17, 2020

Laine Hardy is from Livingston, Louisiana. He rose to fame after appearing in the 17th season of American Idol. He is also known for his song Ground I Grew Up On, which was released on April 9, 2020. It is a country song produced under Hollywood Records. The song has over 30 thousand likes on YouTube and over 10 lakh views. The song talks about Hardy’s hometown, where he grew up.

Hardy’s Let There Be Country also received praise from his fans. It was released just a day after his first song and has over 12 lakh views as well as 3.8 thousand likes. Just like Ground I Grew Up On, Let There Be Country is also a country song.

