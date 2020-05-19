American Idol 2020: Just Sam Wins The Socially Distant Season 18, Absolutely Shocked

The worldwide spread of coronavirus has put a stop to most of the ongoing film and television work due to the lockdown. Work from home has been a very efficient strategy in terms of coping with the coronavirus pandemic. A huge number of people have been busy with their usual work in times of distress. Live streaming is also an efficient technique that has been adopted by some industries like the entertainment industry. Similarly, American Idol has used the same technique and has completed its season 18. The show stars Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie as the judges. They have recently announced the winner of American Idol 2020. Read more to know who won American Idol 2020.

Just Sam wins American Idol 2020

Ryan Seacrest was the show’s host and he announced that Just Sam, a 20-year-old from Harlem, is the winner of American Idol 2020. The announcement was made after Just Sam sang her heart out from home. The announcement was so shocking for Just Sam that she nearly dropped the tablet she was holding. This ending was not expected from the makers of the third ABC season of American Idol 2020. The episode started by eliminating 2 contestants for the five remaining The episode was two hours long and it features 5 singing performances with some stories as well. The singers that performed at the American Idol 2020 included Dillion James, Jonny West, Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin and Just Sam. Each finalist had 2 performances in the episode, one pre-recorded "celebration song" and one sung live.

More About American Idol 2020

The shoot of American Idol 2020 was stopped just after the Top Twenty-One contestants were revealed. It then resumed production in late April as the contestants began filming from their homes. The makers of the show spoke to an entertainment portal and expressed that working in this state has compelled them to to get very, very creative to keep season 18 afloat amid the most challenging conditions in show history. Reportedly, more than forty-five remote sites were used and each contestant was given similar equipment and resource access. The episodes of American Idol 2020 were usually shot a day in advance except for judges reactions and voting results, which were aired live.

American Idol Contestants- Top 10

Just Sam Arthur Gunn Dillon James Francisco Martin Jonny West Julia Gargano Louis Knight Sophia James Grace Leer Makayla Phillips

