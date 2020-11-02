'American Idol' Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away Due To Brain Aneurysm At 42

Nikki McKibbin, a singer from Texas best known for her third-place finish in the first season of American Idol, died at the age of 42 on November 1. Confirming the news, McKibbin’s husband, Craig Sadler, said in a Facebook post that she had died after suffering a brain aneurysm on Wednesday and was taken off life support on early Sunday. Meanwhile, her husband did not mention where she died.

READ | Max Ehrich Hangs Out With 'American Idol' fame Sonika Vaid Weeks After Split With Demi

Nikki McKibbin passes away

Along with a monochrome picture of the late singer, Sadler wrote, "Many of you already know something is wrong. The love of my life Nikki Sadler suffered an aneurysm on Wednesday. She would already be gone, but she's an organ donor and has been kept on life support to make that possible. That shouldn't be a surprise to us. Even at the end she is still giving".

He further added, "She was so loved that I know thousands of you will be grieving with us. There are only a few hours left for me to hold her hand and kiss her forehead. The current Covid situation won't allow the huge service that she deserves, but I would like to offer you the opportunity to honor her. She will be taken to the OR at 3:00 am Central time to give her final gift that will save the lives of strangers. You probably know she practically worshiped Stevie Nicks".

READ | Ryan Seacrest Missing In Action From 'Live With Kelly And Ryan' With No Explanation

He concluded his post and wrote, "Before they begin, they will play Landslide for her one last time. If you are able, you can pause at 3:00 wherever you are and listen to it with her. She will know that you're sharing her farewell. She loved so many of you and I know you loved her too".

Nikki McKibbin's death

McKibbin first appeared on American Idol in 2002, when the show started and became an instant hit. The 23-year-old from Grand Prairie, Texas, impressed the judges with her soulful performances of songs by Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and a stirring cover of Alanna Myles’ song Black Velvet. McKibbin finished third on the show that year, behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson.

READ | Jennifer Hudson Talks About Aretha Franklin Biopic, Says Singer Influenced Her Musically

READ | Carrie Underwood Now Has Most Number Of Wins In CMT Awards' History

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.