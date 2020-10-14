Max Ehrich Hangs Out With 'American Idol' fame Sonika Vaid Weeks After Split With Demi

On October 13, American actor-singer Max Ehrich took to his social media handle and shared a picture to give a sneak-peek into his Tuesday evening's outing. In the photo, Max was seen striking a pose with a smiling face while wrapping his arm around American Idol fame Sonika Vaid. The duo was seen strolling down a sidewalk. Though the comments section of the post is disabled, many of Max's 1.5M Instagram followers showered love on him as the post managed to garner more than 50K double-taps; and is still counting. Scroll down to take a look.

READ | Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Part Ways 2 Months After Their Engagement

Max's outing with Sonika came just days after he was spotted sulking on the beach where he proposed Demi Lovato on July 23. Ehrich has allegedly been attempting to contact Demi's friends and family, who have reportedly all blocked the actor. On the other side, earlier this month, Enrich hosted an Instagram live and talked about his broken engagement with Demi.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's break up

During the live Instagram session, while addressing Lovato and her fans, Max asserted, "Stop using me as a pawn and a PR stunt. Stop breaking into my Airbnb. Stop harassing me". He further added, "You're all great, you're awesome. Literally just like, leave me alone. And stop using your millions of dollars to write false, fake news about me". Max also claimed that he learned about their split after reading it in the media and said, "It's just the craziest thing".

Max Ehrich takes to Instagram Live to address split with Demi Lovato:



“You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.” pic.twitter.com/XvtzCtq2cT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2020

READ | Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Reveals He Found Out About Their Break-up Via A Tabloid

Though Demi is yet to address their split publicly, a report of E!News has stated that Demi Lavato is completely embarrassed by the way Max Ehrich has been acting and putting their relationship blast via social media. The report further added that she has nothing to do with him, while Max Ehrich has tried to reach out to her. The way Max Ehrich is behaving has been worrying Demi Lavato since she does not want the situation to escalate. Demi allegedly split with Max after finding out he once sent obsessive and 'thirsty' messages to her former BFF Selena Gomez back in 2015.

READ | Max Ehrich Urges Fans To 'stop Harassing Him' & His Mother After Split With Demi Lovato

READ | Demi Lovato Reacts To Max Ehrich's 'fake' Tweets, Says It Puts 'Women Against Each Other'

(Image courtesy: Max Ehrich & Sonika Vaid Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.