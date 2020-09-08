'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's' Shoot Begins; Amitabh Bachchan Shares 1st Day's Experience

After successfully battling with COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan has finally begun the shoot of his highly-anticipated quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. This year marks the twelfth season of Bachchan's KBC, and the promos shared by the makers on social media have already increased the excitement among the masses for the television show's release. Now, Big B took to his Twitter handle to give fans a sneak-peek into the first day on KBC 12's set and announced starting its shoot.

Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpses from KBC 12's set

On September 7, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan announced the commencement of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's shoot by sharing a streak of pictures from the set of the television show. For the unversed, Bachchan has been a part of KBC for 20 years now and this season marks the twelfth season of Sony TV's highly popular game show. Last night, the Gulabo Sitabo actor took to Twitter to share a bunch of candid photographs of himself from the newly-constructed set of KBC as he wrote, "20 साल ; १२ वाँ पर्व ; KBC : कौन बनेगा करोड़पति, आरम्भ! (20 years, 12th festival, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, begins!)".

The legendary actor looked suave as always, clad in a three-piece suit comprising a purple blazer over a white shirt and black pants. He paired his outfit with a black satin tie, black shoes and rounded it off with a pair of black glasses.

Check out his tweet below:

T 3652 - 20 साल ; १२ वाँ पर्व ; KBC : कौन बनेगा करोड़पति , आरम्भ ! pic.twitter.com/0UQXc7ewS5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2020

Bachchan also took to his daily blog to give fans an insight into his experience of complying with the new sets of guidelines and norms while shooting amid a global pandemic. The 77-year-old wrote, ".. the challenges are different .. the environ filled with a quiet acceptance of the prevailing circumstances and conditioning .. but the sincerity of moving ahead despite .. the spirit, the resolve and the determination to bring continuity, to bring back the lost in gain and to strive for a victorious beginning ..(sic)".

Meanwhile, Sony TV had earlier revealed that the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will kick-off from September 7, 2020. A couple of days ago, Sony TV's Twitter handle had also shared several pictures from the newly-constructed set of the game show to hike the excitement of the audience as they announced the big news. Take a look:

The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/x5LnKZ0rtL — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 3, 2020

