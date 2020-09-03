'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' & 'India's Best Dancer' Crew Test Positive For COVID-19

In recent revelations, the crew members of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and India's Best Dancer were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’s host and actor Amitabh Bachchan had recently shared an update on him getting back to work after recovering from the virus. In his post, he had informed people that everyone is working while taking the necessary precautions. This comes after the Centre had guided the film and television unions to follow all government regulations.

COVID-19 positive cases amid filming and television crew

The Centre laid out social distancing norms and frequent sanitization of the sets. The guidelines also imposed restriction on the presence of a number of people to be present on the set. Adhering to the same, many shows have resumed their filming. For instance, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more have started their shoot.

After a few of the actors from the television fraternity tested positive for the virus, which include Parth Samanthan, Additi Sharma, Mohena Kumar. Several precautions were being taken as per posts and tweets of celebrities. Recently, Neha Dhupia shared footage from her house, where her staff is wearing masks and gloves while shooting.

The crew members of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and India's Best Dancer were too following the mandated precautions. However, despite taking such strict precautionary measures, some of the crew members from these shows have still contracted the virus from unknown sources, as per reports in ABP.

Amitabh Bachchan had resumed filming KBC after recovering from COVID-19. He shared, ".. it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!". Amitabh Bachchan was amused by the new working atmosphere as per his blog.

As per the same report, India's Best Dancer’s seven to eight crew members have tested positive for the virus. The show is a dance-based reality program with Malaika Arora, Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapur as judges.

