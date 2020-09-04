'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Makers Perform Pooja On The Sets; Say 'we Begin Our Journey'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is all set to begin its shooting from September 7 and thus fans of the show are quite excited. The makers of the show posted a few pictures on social media showing the new set. The makers also pointed out that they have begun the Pooja ceremony for the show ahead of the actual filming of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

The first look from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has created a huge buzz and audiences are eager to watch the show as soon as possible. Amitabh Bachchan will once again host the show.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' makers perform pooja

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 set has finally been constructed and the makers now have simply been working on the final touch-ups for the set. Sharing the set images, the makers also posted a couple of pictures from their pooja ceremony on the official twitter handle.

They captioned the post mentioning that they are starting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 with the blessings of the Almighty. Thus it was then that the makers announced that the shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will begin from September 7th. Fans were excited for the show to return and thus now wait for the show to finally go on air.

Pooja on The Set of KBC! With the blessings of the Lord, we begin our journey. #KBC12 shoot starts from 7th September.#KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/bzEGCHB2N0 — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 4, 2020

I can't express in words how happy I am — Jasminder Singh (@Jasmind80391864) September 3, 2020

Best wishes for #KBC12 ❤💝💐🙏 — Manish Singh Rajpoot 🆎EF (@ManishK89979565) September 4, 2020

Best wishes 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — कवि महाशय विकास (@VikasbansalEF) September 4, 2020

Previously, the makers even shared a picture of the set in the signature blue aesthetic in which the logo along with the computer screen can be seen. The audience seats and the player seats too were shown in this picture and fans seemed excited about the start of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

The makers in this tweet mentioned that the wait for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was finally over and they were coming back once again. It was in this tweet that they mentioned that they constructed a new set for the show. The fans seemed excited as they posted about it in the comments section. For the first time, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 auditions were done digitally and therefore fans are eager to know how the show turns out to be with the ongoing scenario in the world.

The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/x5LnKZ0rtL — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 3, 2020

