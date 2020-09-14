Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Details Of KBC 12's 'Karamveer' Episode: 'Takes Your Sleep Away'

Amitabh Bachchan recently filmed the Karmveer episode for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. The Karmveer episodes are special episodes in which a person or an organisation is featured and honoured who work relentlessly towards the betterment of the society. Big B took to his blog where he expressed how it was like to shoot for this special episode.

Amitabh Bachchan pens his feeling in his blog

Amitabh Bachchan revealed on his blog that on the Karmveer episode on KBC the “emotions run high”. The actor further gave hints about the organisation that has been featured on the upcoming special episode of KBC season 12. Here is what he wrote,

Emotions run high .. on the ‘Karmveer’ on KBC .. the efforts and the concern for fellow citizens .. the reality .. the delicate and the disturbing .. the sight of the plight .. to do , to reach out .. the education of them that exist in limited and distressing conditions .. .. and the selfless work that is being done by this institution for their benefit and care .. humanity at your doorstep .. it shudders and trembles in pain .. and the gallant that step out voluntarily to bring succour and help for the needy ..

The actor further asked in his blog that how people extend their hands and efforts for them that do not possess. He wrote,

sacrifice .. care .. consideration .. how do they that step out .. extend their hands and efforts for them that do not possess .. what brings them to this pass .. where and how do they construct their minds .. .. the emotions , the breakdowns in arresting the misery of those that need .. .. takes your sleep away .. your thoughts ever with them that be described in verbal speech and in the visuals they show us .. .. but there is a silver lining in all .. the dedication of them that have committed themselves to the cause .. of them that give their all so the few that they care for could get their share of all .. of their share of being humans .. to eradicate somehow the misery that millions go through .. .. the episodes normally are filled with the applause and cheer of the audience .. but when the topic and the work of the ‘karmveers’ is under consideration the applause just does not occur .. it stops on its own .. it realises the gravity of the situation .. and just stops .. in silence .. my love .. for them that have thought and given themselves for the good of the other ..

Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan blog

