Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic From KBC Sets As He Shoots With Safety Gears, Says 'be Safe'

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy shooting for the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, is quite active on social media these days and treats fans with some amazing picture from the sets. Recently, the legendary actor shared a picture where he can be seen wearing safety gear on his head and advised his fans and followers to be safe.

While adhering to all the safety norms and precautionary measures, the actor asked his fans to be extra cautious during the ongoing pandemic. While captioning the post, he wrote that people should be safe and be in protection to protect themselves from the deadly virus. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan recently filmed the Karmveer episode for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. The Karmveer episodes are special episodes in which a person or an organization is featured and honoured who work relentlessly towards the betterment of the society. Big B took to his blog where he expressed how it was like to shoot for this special episode.

Meanwhile, adding more feathers to his already embellished cap, the actor will soon be on Alexa. Amazon has announced the partnership with the 77-year-old Bollywood star that will bring his voice to Amazon's digital assistant, making him the first Indian celebrity voice on Alexa. Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Instagram while sharing the news with fans. In the post, the actor called it a “privileged and honour.” According to NDTV’s venture website Gadget 360, The Bachchan Alexa skill will offer jokes, weather, advice, Shayari (Urdu poetry), motivational quotes, and more. According to the online portal, this feature is all set to launch in 2021 as a paid experience, but Amazon says you can get a taste of what it sounds like by saying this into any Alexa-enabled device. Further, Amitabh Bachchan also issued a statement on mail and said that technology has always given him an opportunity to adapt to a new form. He further said that be it in films, television shows, podcasts, and more, he is excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa.

