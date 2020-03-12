Times When Amitabh Bachchan Experimented With His Wardrobe And Looks

Amitabh Bachchan is evidently one of the biggest stars working in the Hindi film industry today. In a career graph spanning five decades, Big B has delivered entertaining films throughout the span of his career. Though the actor is known for his unmatchable acting skills, it is evident that Amitabh Bachchan likes to experiment with his looks from time to time. Check out some of Amitabh Bachchan's best looks below -

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini movies that will make you nostalgic

The blue way

In a series of photos posted by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram, the actor can be seen sporting a streak of blue hair. To top that, the actor was also seen sporting a blue Chelsea Football Club hoodie which was coupled with a pair of blue sunglasses. Check out Amitabh Bachchan's look below -

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan kicks off Festival of Colours, shares a series of priceless moments

Dogs Out look

In the picture below, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sporting an all-black outfit. Amitabh kept it casual with his all-black outfit which consisted of a hoodie and trousers coupled with glasses. The black hoodie also consisted of a pit bull dog graphic which evidently gave Amitabh's look a unique twist. Check out the post below -

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's inspirational thoughts that can positively influence one's day

Amitabh Bachchan evidently has a love for hoodies which can be seen through an extensive list of photos shared by the actor. In another photo, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen wearing a hoodie coupled with a beanie cap. Check out the post below -

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan lauds 'dear friend' Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' trailer

Also read: Fan leaves Amitabh Bachchan stumped, actor replies with trademark “Ehh?”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.