KBC Written Update Sept 30: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces Theme 'Setback To Comeback'

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 3rd episode aired last night, on September 30, 2020. The episode started with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming everybody along with Jay Kulshrestha who was the roll-over contestant from the previous day. Read on to know KBC written update for September 30, 2020:

KBC Written Update: Season 12, Episode 3

Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about the show’s theme of 'Setback to Comeback' and introduced the expert of the day – Richa Anirudh. The current contestant, Jay Kulshrestha has come to the show especially for his mom as he wants to get her a house. Jay who started working in a sweet shop at a young age due to his family’s financial conditions and then as a bouncer in Mumbai has lost his job due to the pandemic. Read on to know the questions he attempted in last night’s episode.

In 2020, the two personalities seen in this picture were conferred with which civilian honour?

Thierry Delaporte has been appointed as the CEO and MD of which Indian IT giant?

Who has written this poem from the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan? (Jay uses flip the question lifeline.)

Which continent hosts two Grand Slam tennis tournaments?

The Ongole cattle breed, normally used in Mexican bullfights, is native to which Indian state?

The Maharaja of which place provided a scholarship to Dr BR Ambedkar for his post-graduate education at Columbia University, New York?

According to the Treaty of Sugauli, which river marked a natural boundary between India and Nepal?

Post this question, Jay quits the show and takes with him Rs 12,50,000.

The next contestant that made it to the hot seat through the fastest finger first question was Jaswinder Singh Cheema. Jaswinder is a constable in Nanded, who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic keeping his safety aside, as a service for humanity. Here are the questions he answered.

What is the name of Salman Khan’s character in the Dabangg film series?

Which of these cards in India has an expiry date or validity mentioned on it?

‘Sabh Sikhan ko hukam hai Guru manyo Granth’. Which Sikh guru said this to all the Sikhs shortly before his demise?

Which of these dry fruits is obtained from a climber plant? (Jaswinder uses flip the question lifeline.)

Who is the first member of the renowned Thackeray family to have elected the Vidhan Sabha elections?

Which of these cyclones named by Thailand means ‘sky’ in their local language?

The politician in the audio clip has never served on which of these posts?

Identify this bird known to be the world’s tallest flying bird?

The first successful vaccine was developed for which disease?

Identify the sportsperson shown in this video clip?

Which one of these new Indian currency notes and the landmarks featured on them is not correctly matched?

A Major General of which of these countries was killed by a US military drone strike in January 2020?

