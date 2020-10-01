KBC Written Update Sept 30: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces Theme 'Setback To Comeback'

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 3rd episode aired last night, on September 30, 2020. The episode started with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming everybody along with Jay Kulshrestha who was the roll-over contestant from the previous day. Read on to know KBC written update for September 30, 2020:
Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about the show’s theme of 'Setback to Comeback' and introduced the expert of the day – Richa Anirudh. The current contestant, Jay Kulshrestha has come to the show especially for his mom as he wants to get her a house. Jay who started working in a sweet shop at a young age due to his family’s financial conditions and then as a bouncer in Mumbai has lost his job due to the pandemic. Read on to know the questions he attempted in last night’s episode.
Post this question, Jay quits the show and takes with him Rs 12,50,000.
The next contestant that made it to the hot seat through the fastest finger first question was Jaswinder Singh Cheema. Jaswinder is a constable in Nanded, who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic keeping his safety aside, as a service for humanity. Here are the questions he answered.
