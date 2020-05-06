Amitabh Bachchan Shoots 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Promo At Home During Lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary actors in Bollywood. The actor recently shot a promo for his TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is currently on its 20th year at the moment. It was surprising for fans to hear that the actor shot a promo all by himself with remote assistance from director Nitesh Tiwari.

Shooting a promo was a challenge for Amitabh Bachchan

As per reports, Nitesh Tiwari said that first, he planned the promo and then decided to try it on himself. He also said that shooting promo was a challenge for the 77-year-old actor. Nitesh shot a scratch video and sent it to Amitabh Bachchan for him to get an idea about Nitesh's vision. After which, Amitabh Bachchan shot the entire scene at home, all by himself. Nitesh Tiwari was also seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Bhoothnath 2. The popular show, Kaun Banega Crorepati has also come up with a new tagline in Hindi. Take a look at the promo shot by Amitabh Bachchan at home.

Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par. pic.twitter.com/1XmZ9QNtm2 — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 2, 2020

There are also other videos that Amitabh Bachchan shot at home which will air soon on Sony TV. The other videos are expected to air on Sony TV from May 9 to May 22 where Amitabh Bachchan will be asking a question every day for two weeks. The registration for the show begins from May 9, 9 pm onwards. Those who are interested will have to fill a form with their required information and there will be auditions taken for the same.

The registration for the new season of the #kbc12 Kaun Banega Crorepati will start on 9th May 2020 on #SonyTV



Announced by #AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/1ynp8bNI2M pic.twitter.com/xhcrMUjWOQ — AuditionForm (@AuditionForm) May 5, 2020

