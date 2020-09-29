How To Register For KBC Play Along From Your Home? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 viewers can finally have a chance to win huge prizes due to the new Ply Along feature of the show. People who wish to participate in this Play Along will have to install the Sony Liv application on their devices. According to the makers, 10 players will be eligible to win a sum of one lakh every day. A number of other prizes too can be claimed during the course of the season. Players may also go on to get a chance to receive a video call from Amitabh Bachchan. Thus here is a step-by-step guide to help you participate in the Play Along feature by KBC 12.

Step-by-step guide on how to register for KBC Play Along

Download the Sonyliv app which is available for free across platforms



As a subscriber, you will be eligible to attain certain benefits during the Play Along. However, one can choose to play even if one is not a subscriber.



Click on the Play Along option which may appear on the home screen. Once you select that, you will need to fill in all the necessary details.



Before clicking on the next step, read the regulations well. The basic requirement for participating is that one must be an Indian citizen and must be above the age of 18.



Once all of the above steps are completed, you will have to wait for the questions to be asked on screen as the same will be displayed on your Play Along application.



Once you spot the question, you will have to choose the correct answer within the given time limit.



Once you have selected your answer, you will have to submit it, or else the system will not record your answer.



Each answer that is correct will grant you points. You can still choose to play along even if you give out a wrong answer.



There is one lifeline available in the Play Along application, which subscribers can avail at any point in the game. However, non-subscribers will have to watch an ad or a video in order to access or avail it.



One can also easily win 500 points by giving the correct answer to the fastest finger first question.



As a user, you may also choose to play as a team of a maximum of 10 members and a minimum of three members. If your team wins the highest score, your team can win up to one lakh.



Subscribers of the application stand a chance to win the Lakhpati prize; however, non-subscribers will stand a chance to win the ₹1000 cash prize. Regardless of that, users can still win a number of other prizes such as laptops, phones, tabs, speakers, to name a few.



The winner of this season of Play Along will also stand a chance to win a new car.



20 lucky winners will also go on to get a Zoom call from Amitabh Bachchan.



Selected contestants will also go on to feature on the main show of KBC 12 in the final week of the show.

