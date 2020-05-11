Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Registration Date, Timings & Other Details

India's iconic quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, for the very first time will conduct auditions online with the help of SonyLIV app. To participate in the quiz game show, the aspiring participants have to answer several questions in order to register their name. Here are all the details regarding the KBC timings and registration:

Amitabh Bachchan's KBC: Timings and registration details

The second question for the registration of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati aired on Sunday, May 10, at 9 pm on Sony TV. The participants should know that the deadline to answer the second question for registration is May 11, 9 PM.

The second question for the aspiring participants was, "In the film 'Bala', what does Balmukund Shukla, the character played by Ayushmann Khurrana, struggle with?". The question has four options and they were: A. Greying hair, B. Premature aging, C. Memory loss, and D. Premature baldness. The aspiring participants have the deadline to answer by 9 PM tonight.

Yeh raha #KBC12 registrations ka dusra sawaal. Register karne ke liye download kijiye Sony LIV app ya aap humein jawaab SMS bhi kar sakte hain. Iss sawaal ka jawaab aap de sakte hain 11 May raat 9 baje tak. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/6ZtSyiSyAP — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 11, 2020

Participants can register for the quiz show with the help of SonyLIV app. They need to track the KBC link that is available on the app and answer to the registration question that has been asked. As soon as the participants answer the question, they will get a pop-up message reading, "Thank you for completing your KBC registration". The participants will then be shortlisted and then they will attend the personal interviews. This is, however, for the very first time that the registration process will be carried out online.

