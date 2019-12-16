Amitabh Bachchan Moments On KBC Season 11 That Are Heart-warming

The Bollywood veteran who is known for his acting versatility started hosting KBC season 11 from August 19, 2019. The show recently saw its last episode airing on November 29, 2019. KBC season 11 saw some unique guest stars along with commendable civilians who have worked intensively for various social causes in India. Take a look at some of Amitabh's cute moments on the quiz show that are hard to miss.

ALSO READ| Abhishek Shares Photo Of Amitabh Bachchan For Monday Motivation & Fans Couldn't Agree More

Adorable Amitabh moments KBC season 11

When the emotional Big B shared his emotional note

Amitabh Bachchan showed his inspiring work ethics when he shot for 18 hours non stop while filming the grand finale episode of KBC season 11. Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note on his official blog about the shooting of his last episode. The veteran actor worked relentlessly despite the recent health issues he was facing during that time. The producer of Kaun Banega Crorepati revealed that the 77-year-old actor worked for a stretch of 12 hours for the shooting of the grand finale of KBC.

T 3547 - There is no work without work ... pic.twitter.com/XCJXax23Rj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2019

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Movies That Will Take You On A Laugh Riot This Weekend

When Amitabh Bachchan talked about Jaya Bachchan's 'belan'

Big B talked about the height difference of the spouses in an episode introducing a contestant who was about to get married. Chandan Kumar mentioned that he would marry only when his and his would-be wife's height would match. To this, Big B then indicated that it was better for him to not advice Chandan anything on that criterion for marriage, or else he will have to face the ‘belan’ (roti roller) at home. Big B and Jaya have a quite a height difference that Jaya has to stand up in a stool to tie his tie as seen in the popular movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

ALSO READ| Aparshakti Khurana To Work With 'The Great Man' Amitabh Bachchan Next | Read Details

Amitabh Bachchan asked a special contestant for an autograph

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was mesmerised after Infosys Chairperson Narayan Murthy's wife Sudha Murthy shared her inspiring life journey. Big B was motivated and inspired after listening to her story and expressed his gratitude towards her by getting up from his chair and asking for her autograph. Amitabh Bachchan was so touched by the inspirational Sudha Murthy that he even touched her feet as a sign of respect.

ALSO READ| Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan Shoots In Minus 14 Degrees Temperature In Slovakia

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan announced that he has finished filming for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. Gulabo Sitabo is set to release on April 24 next year. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan is also starring in the upcoming movie The Great Man directed by Tamilvanna, who is a well-known director from Tollywood. The Great Man is going to be released on May 6, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.