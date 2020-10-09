KBC 12 Contestant Seema Kumari Left The Show Because Of THIS ₹12.5 Lakh Question

In the latest episode of KBC 12, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed a participant from Patna, Seema Kumari. The 40-year-old impressed the host and the audience with her spirit. In the show, Seema Kumari won a total amount of ₹6.4 lakh. She decided to quit the game as she wasn’t sure of her answer to the question of ₹12.5 lakh. Here’s the question asked to Seema Kumari.

Overcoming a physical disability SEEMA KUMARI has not only made a phenomenal comeback in her life but showed the world that with grit and determination any dream can be fulfilled. Watch her take the hotseat in #KBC12 Mon-Fri 9 PM only on Sony. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/odoSPO0KWe — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 6, 2020

According to the Valmiki Ramayana, what colour garment was Sitaji wearing when abducted, that Hanumanji found her still wearing in captivity at Ashok Vatika?

Red

Yellow

Pink

Blue

The correct answer to the question is yellow.

Other questions asked to Seema Kumari in KBC 12

What type of scheme is the Ayushman Bharat Yojana?

Health Insurance

Subsidised Electric Supply

Employment Guarantee

Availability of Subsidised Fertilizer

The correct answer is: Health Insurance

Also Read| KBC 12 contestant Asmita Madhav Gore quit the show due to THIS question; Know the answer

Kajri, a type of folk music is normally associated with which season?

Spring

Summer

Winter

Monsoon

The correct answer is: Monsoon

Also Read| KBC 12 contestant Jaswinder Singh Cheema's 13th question that he did not answer

At which place in India do the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea meet each other?

Indira Point

Kanyakumari

Rameswaram

Thiruvananthpuram

The correct answer is: Kanyakumari

To which aerobatic team does this aircraft, flying upside down, belong?

Shoor Veer

Sudarshan Shakti

Sagar Pawan

Surya Kiran

The correct answer is: Surya Kiran

Also Read| KBC 12: Frontline warrior talks about his struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, see here

Though Seema Kumari wasn't able to answer the question, however, she impressed everyone with her determination and spirit. During the show, Seema Kumari shared about her life. The 40-year old lady suffered from polio. Seema Kumari is a Senior Auditor in the Ministry of Defence. She further talked about her husband and said that he is suffering from diabetes. Therefore, he has been taking insulin injections for 13 years which makes him unfit for jobs.

Thus, Seema Kumari decided to earn for the family while her husband stays at home and looks after their kid. After Seema Kumari, Mrinalika Dubey came first in the Fastest Finger First and took the hot seat. She will continue playing in tonight's episode. Mrinalika has won ₹10,000 till now and she has used one of her lifelines. She will continue to play on October 9 as a roll-over contestant.

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan reveals details of KBC 12's 'Karamveer' episode: 'Takes your sleep away'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.