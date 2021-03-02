Amruta Khanvilkar's Latest Look Has Fans Comparing Her To Kim Kardashian And JLo

Amruta Khanvilkar’s latest look has fans comparing her to Kim Kardashian. Amruta chose to don a black dress with some stunning diamond jewellery as she attended the Marathi Filmfare Awards. Apart from Kim K, Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram posts led to fans comparing her to many other female celebrities.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s style gets her compared to Kim Kardashian

Amruta Khanvilkar recently attended the Marathi Filmfare Awards. For this award ceremony, Amruta Khanvilkar chose to stun in a black dress. Along with the dress, she donned some diamond jewellery and carried a minimal makeup look. Amruta completed her look by letting down her long hair and with a pair of silver sandals.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s style for this award night created an immense buzz among her fans. Amruta’s friends and colleagues also compliment her look. But one comment garnered a lot of attention as this fan compared Amruta Khanvilkar’s look to Kim Kardashian. Take a look at Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram post and this comment here.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s look does seem quite familiar to one of Kim Kardashian’s looks from 2019. Two years back, the beauty mogul visited Armenia with her family. During her visit, Kim Kardashian posed in a full-sleeved black dress, with a neckpiece, and her open were in a middle parting. In these pictures, she posed with her kids and her sisters. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post here.

Moving on, apart from Kim Kardashian, Amruta Khanvilkar’s fans even compared her to Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez, Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara, and singer Skylar Grey. Many fans even compared her looks to the Filmfare trophy that is known as the ‘Black Lady’. Take a look at some of these comments on Amruta's pictures below.

Apart from gracing her presence at the Marathi Filmfare Awards 2021, Amruta Khanvilkar also performed at the award ceremony. Ahead of her performance, Amruta shared a video of herself dancing on stage during a technical rehearsal. Along with this Instagram video she wrote, “@filmfare #technicals #planetmarathifilmfareawards. Watch Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram video here.

