'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao!' Star Anagha Bhosale Talks About Bagging Her Role

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is all set to enthrall the audience. One the leading cast members of the family drama, Anagha Bhosale, talked about how she bagged the role of Shraddha in the highly anticipated TV series. Read on to know more details about how Anagha Bhosale got one of the lead roles in Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!

Anagha talks about her achieving her dream

Rajshri Productions have an image of launching several debutants through their movies and TV shows. Rajshri Productions is all set to launch several new faces in their upcoming serial on Star Plus. The name of this serial is Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! One of the leading ladies of the show Shraddha Pradhan a.k.a. Anagha Bhosale recently talked about how she bagged her role in Rajshri Productions' Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!

Anagha Bhosale, in a statement, revealed that just she moved to Mumbai from Pune just a few months before she bagged a role in Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! She further revealed that made this move in order to continue studying. But when she moved to Mumbai, she got to know about the auditions for the role in Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! Anagha Bhosale further revealed that she went for the audition with minimum preparation and gave it her the best shot.

Anagha Bhosale then revealed that within a few days of the audition she got a call back from the team. The Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! actor talked about how happy this news made her. Anagha Bhosale also stressed the fact that this opportunity was given to her within just a few months of her moving base from Pune to Mumbai.

Image Courtesy: Anagha Bhosale Instagram

