Radhakrishn Written Update For January 28, 2020: Krishna To Marry Rukmini

RadhaKrishn is a romantic-drama TV series that airs on StarBharat. The mythological TV series is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of RadhaKrishn released on January 28, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

RadhaKrishn written update January 28, 2020

Krishna informed his troop about Jarasand's inability to enter Dwarka through the main door as Samudradev is protecting the city. Jarasand returned and started yelling that he will not spare Krishna if he doesn't come out. Everyone praised Krishna. Ugrasen then told Bhismak that Jarasand must have returned back to his dynasty so that Bhimsak can return to his dynasty. To which Bimsak replied that Krishna should run away secretly and marry Rukmini.

Further, Devika jumped in the conversation and agreed to Bimsak and said she would be happy to see Rukmini become her daughter-in-law. Ugrasen announced Krishna and Rukmini's wedding. Rukmini saw Krishna's disappointed face and said she will not marry without Krishna's opinion on the same. Krishna took her to a side to discuss.

Meanwhile, Radha saw villagers heading somewhere and inquired about the place they were going. To which the villagers said they were going to visit the beautiful city of Dwarka built by Krishna. Kutil and Ayan mock Radha for not being invited by Krishna and that the wedding rituals must have been completed. Radha strongly replied and said that Krishna's safety is of utmost importance for her.

Coming back to the wedding, Krishna asked Rukmini an interesting question. He asked Rukmini the reason for getting married. Rukmini replied back saying she knows his love for her but will not marry until his consent. Krishna asked if she would accept him with all his good and bad qualities. Rukmini happily agreed to that. Krishna walked out holding Rukmini's hand and announced that they both were ready for marriage.

Revathi interrogated Balaram about Krishna's consent to marry Rukmini. Balram replied saying that he is not sure of Krishna's intentions to marry Rukmini but is confident that Krishna will not do anything without a reason. Revathi said she would be visiting her father's house for rituals conducted after the wedding.

Balram requested Krishna to talk to Revathi. Revathi got ready to visit her father's place. Rukmini found the perfect opportunity to meet Radha and requested Rukmini to take her along. Revathi agreed and took Revathi in disguise. Krishna then noticed all the incidents but stayed silent and informed Balram about the same.

