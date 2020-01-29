Sanjivani 2 Written Update For January 28 | Ishaani Runs Away From Sid

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update- January 28, 2020

The episode starts with Ishaani being shocked on seeing Sid's body being dug out of the grave. Startled by it, NV starts giving CPR to Sid while also asks Ishaani to help him. Ishaani was too shocked by it that she goes numb. However, after some time, NV calls for an ambulance while Ishaani faints in his arms.

Sid is then brought back into Sanjivani and Rishab and Rahil get shocked too looking at Sid. Meanwhile, NV brings Ishaani on a stretcher and both she and Sid get admitted next to each other in adjacent beds. They could hear the ward boys blabbering that Sid's case was assigned to Ishaani and she only signed his transfer papers. Rahil loses him calm on Ishani for being so careless that Sid ended up in the cemetery.

Rishab blames it on Ishaani and feels that nothing will work in Sid's favour and they would not be able to save him. He does not appreciate Ishaani's discarded case coming to him and thus asks Rahil to proceed with the surgery leaving the room.

Rahil loses his calm and yells at an unconscious Ishaani for being extremely careless despite being a doctor. However, he gives Sid an injection and NV watches the whole process helplessly. Ishaani, in her unconscious, recalls seeing Sid and wakes up with a sudden movement. As Ishaani wakes up, Sid too reacts to the injection and breaths sharply.

Ishaani, looking at Sid beside her, immediately runs away from him while NV runs behind her. Ishaani gets slammed by the medical board for being careless. NV asks them who lodged the complaint against her while Rishab steps up stating that he was the one who did it.

Ishaani stays silent without speaking anything. However, NV and Rahil try supporting her but the medical board announces that they are cancelling Ishaani’s licence to practice medicine. NV then steps up and takes the responsibility upon himself as he’s the CFO of the hospital stating that Sid's transfer happened with his signature.

Meanwhile, Bebe and Nurse Philo approach them and admit that it was not Ishaani’s but their mistake that led to the chaos. Bebe tells them about transferring Sid to another hospital as she did not want Ishaani to experience any more pain. NV scolds Bebe for taking such a big decision without consulting him. On the other hand, Nurse Philo agrees that she took Ishaani’s sign in the transfer papers. She says that she treats Ishaani as her daughter and did not want her to suffer.

Rishab mocks them and taunts Nurse Philo while NV asks him to behave. Ishaani runs away but Bebe stops her. Rishab gets angry at Ishaani and asks her to assist him in Sid’s case and prove herself as a deserving doctor but Ishaani declines his orders.

