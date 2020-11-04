Anbe Vaa Serial Cast 2020: Viraat, Vinaya Prasad And Others In Pivotal Roles

Anbe Vaa is an upcoming Tamil-language soap opera. The serial is currently airing from Monday through Saturday on Sun TV from November 2, 2020. The forthcoming show will feature Virat and Delna Davis in the lead roles. Keep reading to know more about the cast of the Anbe Vaa serial.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth: Tahira Kashyap's Mehendi Has A Connection With Coronavirus; Find Out How

Anbe Vaa serial cast 2020

Viraat as Varun

According to Cinesettai.in Viraat was last seen in the serial Perzhagi. The serial aired on Colors Tamil. In the show, he played the character of Prithvi. Virat essayed the role of a famous actor and a self-boasting man, who gradually falls in love with Kayal (essayed by Gayathri Raj).

Delna Davis as Boomika

Delna Davis is a model and actor, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil Film and Television Industry. The actor is currently gearing up for Tamil serial Anbe Vaa which will be aired on Sun TV. Delna was born in September 1995 and was brought up in Thrissur, Kerala. Delna made her acting debut in the Tamil film named Vidiyum Varai Pesu. Since then she has acted in various Tamil movies like Patra, 49-O, Nanaiyadhe Mazhaiye, Aakkam, and Kurangu Bommai. Moreover, she made her Malayalam movie debut with the film You Too Brutus. She has also acted in Happy Wedding.

ALSO READ: Pranitha Subhash To Feature In Krish's Film Along With 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan?

Anbe Vaa Cast: Recurring

Vinaya Prasad as Annalakshmi:- Boomika's mother

Vinaya Prasad is a popular movie and television actor. She has primarily featured in Kannada and Malayalam films and TV industry. She has also won the State Best Actress Award for her performances in Aathanka and Bannada Hejje. The much-loved senior actor in her career has shared screen space with well-known faces like Vishnuvardhan, Ananth Nag, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and many more.

Reshma Pasupuleti as Vandhana Murugan

Reshma Pasupuleti is a film and TV actor, who has appeared in Tamil and Malayalam language movies. She was born into a Telugu-speaking family to Prasad Pasupuleti, who is a Telugu film producer. She made her acting debut with Masala Padam, playing the lead heroine opposite debutant actor Gaurav. Since then, she has subsequently appeared in several more films like Ko 2, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Girls, and many more.

Kousalya Senthaamarai as Varun's grandma

Kanya Bharathi as Varun's mother

Ashaera as Boomika's sister

Akshitha Ashok as Boomika's sister

Birla Bose as Boomika's father

ALSO READ: Prince Narula Grooves To His New Song 'Surma Gaani' With Yuvika Chaudhary; Watch

ALSO READ: Sourabh Raaj Jain Opens Up About His Debut Show 'Remix' Completing 16 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.