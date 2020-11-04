Prince Narula Grooves To His New Song 'Surma Gaani' With Yuvika Chaudhary; Watch

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are considered to be one of the most popular couples in the Indian television industry. Recently, the couple had informed fans that they were down with dengue and had a low-key 2nd wedding anniversary celebration because of the illness. Now, as the couple recovers, Prince and Yuvika groove to the beats of a new peppy Punjabi track. Take a look at the video:

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary grooves to Surma Gaani

The Nach Baliye 9 winner Prince Narula took to his Instagram and shared the video, with the caption, “Ek surma ek gaani ek tere pyar nishani main hor kuch naheo mangde @yuvikachaudhary @zor”. He also wrote a few lines from the song Surma Gaani. Moreover, he also tagged the singer of the song Surma Gaani, Zorawar and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary as the adorable couple danced to the tunes of the song. Take a look at the video post below:

In the video shared, Prince along with his wife look hale and hearty as they danced together to the beats of song post Dengue recovery. The video shows Prince and Yuvika dressed in casuals. Narula is wearing black pants which he paired with a sweatshirt, while Yuvika, on the other hand, is dressed in a pink top and denim. The chemistry between the much-loved couple is too hard to miss as they showcase their happiness.

Previously, on Monday, Prince Narula shared a lengthy and cute post for his wife on their second wedding anniversary. The caption of his post reads as, “Happy anniversary gudiyaaaa i love u sooo much yaar main kitna bura hu likhne main or feeling express karne main kitna kuch bolna chata hu par bol nahe pa raha hu tujh se khubsurat soul main kabhe nahe dakha m lucky that u r my wife apke smile is everything for me hum kitne cartoon hai kitne filmy hai ye hum jante hai jab hum dono sath hai hume hum dono main puri duniya lagte hai (sic).” He also shared a couple of loved-up cuddly pictures with his wife on Instagram.

More about Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

The love story of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary began on a reality show Bigg Boss 9. The couple got married in 2018. They then participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, which they also won. Moreover, Prince Narula is the winner of three reality television shows - Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss.

