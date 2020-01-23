Netflix’s 'The Witcher' To Be The Streaming Platform's Biggest First Season Ever?

The Witcher is Netflix’s most recent successful venture, as it has managed to strike a chord with the audience and critics alike. Starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in the leading roles, The Witcher chronicles the story of a Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove to be more wicked than beasts. Helmed by Lauren Schmidt, The Witcher has been declared the Biggest Original Television Series ever. Here are all the details.

Netflix’s The Witcher to be the platform's biggest first season ever

It is speculated that the first season of The Witcher will be the biggest first season in the television history ever, as it was reportedly watched by nearly 76 million customer households in the first four weeks of release.

The Witcher, which premiered in December '19 on Netflix, reportedly has managed to set the bars high for other Netflix projects, as the makers of the show drove up sales of The Witcher books and games around the world, which was recently introduced.

Reportedly, 46% of Netflix subscribers as of the end of 2019 have seen The Witcher, adding to the success of the series. Recently, the Chairman/CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the popularity of The Witcher ended the year on a high note. Adding to the same, Reed teased that a massive new franchise will develop season after season.

Fans react

“I bow to no law made by men who never bore a child!”

Her majesty, Queen Calanthe, the lioness of Cintra!👑.

.

needless to say I enjoyed every second she was on the screen! #TheWitcher @witchernetflix #Calanthe pic.twitter.com/yM5e2IQ88C — Melodihana~🌿🎨 (@melodihana) January 19, 2020

#TheWitcher is tracking to be Netflix's biggest season 1 tv series launch ever! Through only 4 weeks of release, 76 million member households watched the fantasy drama!



Season 2 starts filming next month, and is looking at a 2021 release date.



source: [https://t.co/uvgTaf0vKM] pic.twitter.com/TEf6zOYbAf — Anya Chalotra Source (@anyasource) January 21, 2020

