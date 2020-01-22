The Debate
'The Witcher' Breaks TV Viewership Records Just 4 Weeks After Its Release

Television News

The Witcher managed to gain a maximum amount of viewership than any other Netflix show in just four weeks of its release. Read more about Netflix's The Witcher.

Netflix has been releasing some binge-worthy content on their streaming platform and The Witcher is one of them. The Henry Cavill-starrer show has managed to break the TV viewership records.

The streaming giant recently confirmed that The Witcher is tracking to be the biggest season one series launch so far. In just four weeks of release, 76 million member households had already witnessed the fantasy drama. 

Netflix's The Witcher fills the void of a fantasy television show

Netflix has filled the void of a dark and funny show with their The Witcher and the fans have been showing their excitement for the same. The show has been trending on social media where fan tweets show that they are surely in love with the characters and the story of Geralt, a mutated monster hunter.

The show focuses on how the protagonist struggles to find his place in a world in which the humans are often more wicked than beasts. The show’s pilot episode aired on December 20, 2019, and just the show’s first episode has got the audience hooked to the magical and mysterious journey highlighted by the show.

