'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Updates March 3: Ruksaar Blames Kabir For Spoiling Her Life

Ishq Subhan Allah episode of March 3 begins with who will be the vice president of Sharia Board and further, Ruksaar blames Kabir for spoiling her life as he is having an affair. Read more to know in detail about Ishq Subhan Allah written update episode.

Ishq Subhan Allah written updates for March 3, 2020

Irfan pretends to take responsibility and tells people who will be the vice president. Jalali interrupts by saying that as Imran is Kabir’s friend, he will become the vice president. To this, Imran replies that he is a priest and deserves the position of vice president. Listening to all the conversation. Kabir adds that as he is the head priest and does not have any friends or enemy and all are equal to him. He continues that as Kamran had given up his seat to protect the Sharia Board, he must return him his position and announces Kamran as vice-president. The whole Sharia Board gets shocked by Kabir’s decision. Imran is embarrassed recalling his confidence level when he told Azara that as Kabir is his friend he will choose him as the vice president. Kabir requests Shahbaz to leave as he is not a part of Sharia Board. To this, Shahbaz adds that he is present because of the women who need justice.

Ruksaar comes to the meeting on Shahbaz's request. Ruksaar says that Kabir has done injustice to her and has cheated on her. She adds that he didn’t give her the right of wife because he is love with another woman and she is Zara. Ruksaar continues that Zara took her husband away and she has spoiled her life. On this Kabir loses his temper and asks Ruksaar to shut up and asks her if she is aware of what she is talking about. Ruksaar shows pictures of Kabir and Zara. On this Kabir says that these pictures were taken in the situation when they were pretending to be married. Jalali continues questioning his relation with Zara. She asks Kabir to swear on the Quran and tell that he isn't lying. Kabir keeps his hand on the Quran and swears that he doesn’t have any relation with Zara and that he doesn’t love her. Knowing this, Zara gets hurt. Ruksaar still blames Kabir and says that he is lying. Kabir says this case will be heard by the vice president and Ruksaar says that Jalali will hear her case. Irfan interrupts and says that Jalali is anyways against Kabir so he will never support the case in Kabir’s favour. Jalali suggests that Imran can be the judge of this case to which Ruksaar immediately agrees. Imran confirms to the board that even if Kabir is his friend, he will look into the case and punish him if he is found guilty. Kabir looks at Imran in shock.

