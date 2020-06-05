Anita Hassanandani And Urvashi Dholakia A Part Of Girl-gang Called "Junglee Billi"

Urvashi Dhokalia recently had a fun conversation with her Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii co-star, Anita Hassanandani. The two actors got candid over the adorable bond that they share with each other through a few games and interesting questions. They also revealed that they are a part of a common girls group called the “Junglee Billi” through which they try to gather once in a while.

Urvashi Dholakia’s candid conversation with Anita Hassanandani

Urvashi Dholakia has lately been keeping her followers entertained by speaking to various celebrities through an online talk show. She recently spoke to actor Anita Hassanandani of the much-loved serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The two ladies spoke about the bond that they share with each with other since the past two decades. Urvashi Dholakia said that they have known each other for almost 20 years which is close to half of their entire lives. They met on the sets of the show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and have had a special place for each other in their hearts. The two much-loved vamps of television revealed that they have been part of a girl gang called the “Junglee Billie” for quite some time now. They meet up once in a while and try to figure out who is the most “junglee” one of all but have been unable to reach to a conclusion as of yet. Anita Hassanandani also suggestively said that she has figured out the most junglee one and will tell her about it once the talk show recording is done.

Anita Hassanandani also spoke highly of Urvashi Dholakia and said that she has had a huge role in helping Anita groom over the last few years. She revealed that at the time they used to work together on the show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, she had the habit of observing Urvashi on the sets for the way she carried herself. She was also of the opinion that Urvashi Dholakia always had her eyeliner in place, which she still finds very fascinating. The two women continued to play fun games and keep the audience occupied throughout. Have a look at the complete interaction between the two television actors here.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Urvashi Dholakia )

