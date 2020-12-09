Anita Hassanandani Asks Fans To Guess 'if Its A Boy Or Girl', Karanvir Reacts; Check Out

Television actor Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 08, 2020, to share an adorable picture showing off her baby bump. Along with the cute picture, the actor also went on to pen a note asking fans to guess if it is a "boy or girl". As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Among the many fans and celebs, actor Karanvir Bohra goes on to leave a quirky comment on the post.

In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose and also giving an exciting look. Anita can be seen donning a royal blue co-ord set and opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows and no makeup. In another picture, the actor can be seen striking a candid pose and very gently holding her baby bump.

Along with these adorable pictures, the actor also went on to pen a caption revealing how excited she is and also asked fans to guess the gender of the baby. She wrote, “Oopsiiieee! Now it’s feeling all real ðŸ¤ž Kya lagta hai ðŸ‘¦ or ðŸ‘§”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. They could not stop gushing over how stunning the pictures are. The post also went on to receive likes and positive comments. Many celebs also commented all things lovely on the post. Among the many celebs, actor Karanvir Bohra went on to reply Anita’s comment predicting that she will have twins. Take a look.

Seems like it is not just Karanvir who left this quirky comment on the actor’s post. Many fans went on to leave sweet messages. Some of them wrote how happy they were seeing the actor. While some of them said went on to play the guessing game. Some also left many happy emojis on the post. Take a look at a few comments below.

