Anita Hassanandani Enjoys 'TheHappyMask' Day With Husband Rohit Reddy; Shares Mushy Pics

Mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani has been enjoying a vacation with her husband Rohit Reddy. The actor recently posted pictures with her husband, where the duo is seen masking together. They are captured candidly as both Anita and Rohit were sitting applying a face mask. Anita Hassananadani and Rohit Reddy were seen sitting on a deck near the swimming pool.

Anita Hassanandani shared the pictures by calling it ‘TheHappyMask’. Fans in a huge number appreciated the pictures. Actors like Surbhi Jyoti and Supriya Shukla complimented the duo. Anita Hassanandani was spotted twinning with her husband as they both wore white outfits in the picture. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram pictures.

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani shares fun post about pregnancy fears, says 'don't know about babies'

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani dazzles in her olive outfit, calls hubby her 'forever photographer'

Anita Hassanandani flaunts her baby bump

Anita Hassanandani embraced her baby bump in her latest Instagram post on December 1, 2020. She is seen enjoying the breeze in the pictures, as she dons a white cotton jumpsuit over a white t-shirt. She has her hair left open, accessorised with a neon sequined hairband as she stood with the water as her background.

In her quirky caption, she wrote along with the post, “Travel toh banta Haiii! Doc said I need VitD and VitSea”. Hassanandani’s post has over 187k likes since it was uploaded and loving comments from her friends and family. Take a look at the comments here of friends and fans who are in awe of the pictures.

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani on embracing motherhood in late thirties, says 'it's a woman's call'

The Naagin actor has taken every chance to flaunt her baby bump on her Instagram feed since she announced her pregnancy in a fun video, along with husband Rohit Reddy on October 10 this year. The actor who is thoroughly enjoying her pregnancy, shared an adorable picture from Diwali with husband Rohit, wherein she spoke about the baby kicking while the picture was taken and her ‘amusing exciting miraculous’ experience. The actor donned a beautiful olive green ethnic attire while her husband opted for a casual black pathani suit.

She wrote, “While I share this kiss. I feel the kicks. It is so amusing exciting miraculous out of the world unreal experience ... canNOT be described in words. Every mother would understand what I’m feeling".

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani shares pictures from Alibaug getaway, gets her dose of 'VitD & VitSea'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.