Anita Hassanandani Shares Pictures From Alibaug Getaway, Gets Her Dose Of 'VitD & VitSea'

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram today afternoon on December 1, 2020, to share with her followers' breezy pictures from her vacation. The actor says in her quirky caption that the doctor has recommended her some certain vitamins. Take a look at the post and more.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani On Embracing Motherhood In Late Thirties, Says 'it's A Woman's Call'

Anita Hassanandani’s Alibaug Getaway

Anita Hassanandani embraces her baby bump in a latest Instagram post that the actor made today on December 1, 2020. She is seen enjoying the breeze in the pictures, as she dons a white cotton jumpsuit over a white t-shirt. She has her hair left open, accessorized with a neon sequined hairband as she stood with the water as her background.

In her quirky caption, she wrote along with the post, “Travel toh banta Haiii! Doc said I need VitD and VitSea”. Hassanandani’s post has over 187k likes since it was uploaded 3 hours ago and loving comments by her friends and family. Take a look at the comments here of friends and fans who are in awe of the pictures.

Anita and husband Rohit Reddy were also papped outside their residence today afternoon. The actor took to her Instagram stories to share that she is travelling to Alibaug with a bunch of friends. She also uploaded a picture of her villa property, have a look.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Flaunts Baby Bump In New Picture, Netizens Shower Love

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram posts

The Naagin actor has taken every chance to flaunt her baby bump on her Instagram feed since she announced her pregnancy in a fun video, along with husband Rohit Reddy on October 10 this year. The actor who is thoroughly enjoying her pregnancy, shared an adorable picture from Diwali with husband Rohit, wherein she spoke about the baby kicking while the picture was taken and her ‘amusing exciting miraculous’ experience.

She wrote, “While I share this kiss. I feel the kicks. It is so amusing exciting miraculous out of the world unreal experience ... canNOT be described in words. Every mother would understand what I’m feeling. “

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Posts Adorable Picture With Hubby; Feels Blissful As The Baby Kicks

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Shares Fun Post About Pregnancy Fears, Says 'don't Know About Babies'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.