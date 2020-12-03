Anita Hassanandani Flaunts Her Baby Bump On Instagram Yet Again In A Pic With Hubby Rohit

Anita Hassanandani's baby bump, in her most recent Instagram post, has made an appearance yet again. The image that can be found below also features a pregnant Anita Hassanandani along with her husband, Rohit Reddy. Her latest Instagram photo is a carousel of two images, the first one of which is that of the two looking into the eyes of each other while in the second one, the two are directly looking into the camera like a one happy to-be family of three.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Shows How She Managed To Conceal Her Baby Bump, Says 'Fooled You All'

Here is the post featuring Anita Hassanandani's baby bump:

(Source: Anita Hassanandani's photos on Instagram)

In the post that can be seen above, one can see that a pregnant Anita Hassanandani wearing a navy-blue outfit while her husband, Reddy, is dressed in casual overalls. The two are vacationing somewhere in the hills. For months now, rumours and speculations regarding the television actress being pregnant were making the rounds on the digital realm, until one of Anita Hassanandani's photos confirmed the same sometime back.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Enjoys 'TheHappyMask' Day With Husband Rohit Reddy; Shares Mushy Pics

In a recent Instagram post, Rohit Reddy was also seen taking a hilarious dig at pregnancy photoshoots in an image that can be seen below. Anita Hassanandani’s husband can be seen expanding his stomach. Through the post, Rohit Reddy could be seen communicating the general state of everyone prior to a pregnancy photo shoot.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Shares Pictures From Alibaug Getaway, Gets Her Dose Of 'VitD & VitSea'

Here is the image:

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani On Embracing Motherhood In Late Thirties, Says 'it's A Woman's Call

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani, prior to the lockdown, was last seen in seasons 3,4 and 5 of Naagin as Vishaka Khanna. The actress became a household name after she appeared in Balaji Telefilms’ Kkavyanjali. The actress was also a regular on Divyanka Tripathi’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, a show which ran between the years 2012-2019. Hassanandani is primarily known for her parts in Telegu and Tamil films. But, she has been a part of Bollywood projects as well. Some of those are the likes of Krishna Cottage, Kucch To Hai, Ye Dil and Koi Aap Sa, to name a few.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.