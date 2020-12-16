Ekta Kapoor Shares New Video On Instagram, Can Be Seen Smiling To 'Kya Kasoor Hai Mera'

Ekta Kapoor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing updates from her life with her fans and followers. The producer keeps posting pictures with friends, family and talks about her shows and series on Instagram. Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a video where Prateek Kuhad's song, Kya Kasoor Hai Mera can be heard playing in the background while she reacts to the lyrics. Read on to know more about her latest post.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Posts A Cute Photo With 'friend' Tanveer, Says 'will Tell All Soon!'

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram video

Filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video where she can be seen reacting to singer Prateek Kuhad's hit song Kya Kasoor Hai Mera. The video showed Ekta trying on different filters. She captioned the post, "Felt stupid. So deleted! But then someone@makes ur day n u share it on ur public profile â¤ï¸ðŸ’•! #coldmess #happypill #kyakasoorhaimera" You can see the video here.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Goes On A Drive With Son Ravie, Says 'Driving I Don’t Sun With The Son!'

As soon as Ekta Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram, fans flooded the comments section of the post. Majority of the comments stated how cute she looked. While one follower wrote, "Looking nice mam", another one called her beautiful. Vikas Gupta, Aanshh Arora, and Charu Mehta also posted comments for Ekta. You can see some of the comments here.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor To Introduce Fans To 'Broken But Beautiful S3' Cast On Show's 2nd Anniversary

Recently, the producer shared a picture with Tanveer Bookwala. In the picture, the duo is seen smiling for the cameras as they pose for the selfie. Ekta Kapoor captioned the post as, “N we r there ! Will tell all soon!!!!” She tagged Tanver Bookwala in her post. You can see their picture here.

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchika Kapoor Tie Knot, Ekta Kapoor Wishes Newly-wed Couple

Ekta Kapoor upcoming works

The producer has a lot in her kitty as she is busy with serials, web series, and films at the same time. The popular show, Naagin premiered it's season 5 this year and this isn't the only supernatural drama Ekta Kapoor backed, she also released Brahmarakshas 2, on Zee TV. Her OTT platform, ALTBalaji released new episodes of Kushal Tandon starter Bebaakee and is gearing up for the premiere of Paurashpur, which features Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles. Kapoor also bankrolled the Netflix film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare with Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma as leads.

Also Read | 'To Know You Is To Love You': Ekta Kapoor Wishes Tusshar On His B'day With Adorable Video

Image Credits: Ekta Kapoor Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.